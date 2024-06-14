Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $15.76 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 2.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of CarMax worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $288,278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. 2,010,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,905. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

