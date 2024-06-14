Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $925,000 Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $4,880,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234,255 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Workiva by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WK traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,010. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

