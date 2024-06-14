Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,038 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $766.26. 263,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,893. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $756.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

