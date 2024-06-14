Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,819 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $434.47. 789,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,223. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.10.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

