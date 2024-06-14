VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 90.00% of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF

