VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 183,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 140,327 shares.The stock last traded at $91.32 and had previously closed at $91.93.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $543.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.