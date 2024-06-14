VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 183,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 140,327 shares.The stock last traded at $91.32 and had previously closed at $91.93.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $543.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
