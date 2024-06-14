VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RTH stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.35. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $162.97 and a 12-month high of $213.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

