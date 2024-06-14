Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 144,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 372,112 shares.The stock last traded at $68.40 and had previously closed at $69.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,796,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,778,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 153,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

