Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lowered by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VO stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.54. 347,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

