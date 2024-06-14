Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $114.48 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02398722 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

