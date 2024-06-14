Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.76 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $36.76 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001630 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

