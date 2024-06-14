Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.49. 546,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 565,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after purchasing an additional 228,633 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 299,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 987,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

