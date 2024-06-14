Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.88 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $13,815.01 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,539.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00631317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00117429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00257615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00042963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00074232 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,599,810 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

