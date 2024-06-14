VICI Properties Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

VICI opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $460,431,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

