VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Up 50.4% in May

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.1609 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 117,275 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,046,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

