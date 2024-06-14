VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Up 50.4% in May

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UITB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.20.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.1609 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
