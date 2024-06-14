VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Short Interest Update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

VinFast Auto Trading Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ VFS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $4.39. 2,089,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VinFast Auto ( NASDAQ:VFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Research analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

