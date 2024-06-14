Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. 57,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 101,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
