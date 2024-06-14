Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 36,052 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Visa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.66. 8,495,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,486. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.37 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $495.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

