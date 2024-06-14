Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. Vistra has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Analysts expect that Vistra will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

