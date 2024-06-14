Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,553 shares of company stock valued at $26,304,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LHX traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.47. 434,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,216. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $226.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.