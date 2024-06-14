Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,574 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after buying an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 3,306,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after buying an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period.

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

