Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,176 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.78. 33,438,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,310,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

