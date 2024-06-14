Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $121,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ET traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.16. 13,265,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,058,987. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

