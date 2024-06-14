Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,134,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,799. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $92.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.