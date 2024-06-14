Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,910. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

