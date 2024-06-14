Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 8,634,621 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

