Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. 2,730,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,612. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

