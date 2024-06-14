Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 68115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

