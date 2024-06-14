Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $4.05 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $113.73 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00006119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,179.50 or 1.00052491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012480 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00088129 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.18634025 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $5,444,074.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

