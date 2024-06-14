Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.42

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 72983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

