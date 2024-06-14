WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 633,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 379,487 shares.The stock last traded at $13.74 and had previously closed at $13.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKME has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WKME

WalkMe Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of -0.01.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,083,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.