Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.94.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $536.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock valued at $866,761,345. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

