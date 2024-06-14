Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Invests $304,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.47. 789,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

