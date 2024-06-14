Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Makes New $255,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

