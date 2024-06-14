Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Purchases Shares of 60,424 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,844. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

