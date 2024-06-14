Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,790 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

