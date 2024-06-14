Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Monster Beverage accounts for about 1.7% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,653.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

MNST stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,690,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,386. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

