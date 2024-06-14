Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $750.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $641.00.

HubSpot Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $567.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -214.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $618.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.58. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,775,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

