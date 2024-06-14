Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,445,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 6,847,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,967,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.