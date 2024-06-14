Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 21,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,399,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $41.20. 14,267,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,423,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

