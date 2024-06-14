Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 11,599 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.35. 1,936,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,968. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.73.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

