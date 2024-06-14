Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 20,174 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,174 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.06. 6,563,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,713,379. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

