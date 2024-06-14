Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 23,505 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,505 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.63. 2,023,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

