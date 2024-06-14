Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,054 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.12 and its 200 day moving average is $143.55. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

