Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 97,631 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97,631 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,465,000. Dantai Capital Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $176.79. 15,620,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,986,279. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $180.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

