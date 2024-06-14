Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 63.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 626,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,136,000 after acquiring an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of PH traded down $25.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,976. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.