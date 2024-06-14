West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 12th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.441 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.1 %

West Fraser Timber stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.31. The stock has a market cap of C$8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 2.09. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$88.61 and a 52 week high of C$121.64.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 6.8641371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

