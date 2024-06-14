West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Lifted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $12,242,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,963,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $8,266,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.25. 367,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

