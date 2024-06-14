WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $40,997.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00117743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008645 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 180.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001495 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

