Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 28.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $1,937,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 24.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.03. 1,424,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,060. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.23 and its 200 day moving average is $189.88. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.